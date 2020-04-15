Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Makes Her Instagram Debut At Age 7

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently made her Instagram debut at the age of 7. The star-kid is one of the younges to become a social media star as she already has 12.9k followers.

The first picture Sitara uploaded was with her best friend Tara Bhupal. She wrote, "Besties forever!!!! #bestfriendforever #bff."

She then uploaded a picture of herself meditating. She wrote, "My mum tells me to close my eyes for 5 mins everyday. all I can think about is ice cream n rainbows."

The last picture she has uploaded till now was her chilling with a soft toy. "Just chillin. Just chillin with my teddy and having a great time!!!" she wrote.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu was asked how his kids react to his stardom. He said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

Follow @News18Movies for more