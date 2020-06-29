Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Shares Adorable Video Of Swimming Race With Father

South star Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, who keeps winning hearts with her adorable posts on social media, recently created waves when she posted a video of a swimming race between her and her dad. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen swimming in an indoor pool, and Sitara can be seen winning the race, despite her father having "bigger" arms.

Her caption also won hearts, "Racing with Nanna was so much fun. His arms are way bigger than mine. My first race," the seven-year-old wrote.

Sitara is quite active on Instagram. The star-kid has 111K followers. Her posts with her father especially get more attention from fans. On Father's Day, Sitara shared two posts with her father. On the first post, she shared two pictures with Mahesh Babu. She wrote, "I love irritating you !! And you love it too. You are the best father and I love you very very much. (this is almost a routine just before bedtime I go and snuggle up to him and then we all go to bed ) Happy Father’s Day Nanna #bestdadever @urstrulymahesh #FathersDay."

In the second post, Sitara shared the adorable handmade card she made for her dad. "A little something for you Nanna. Happy Father's day @urstrulymahesh #fathersday," she wrote.





A little something for you Nanna Happy Father's day ❤️❤️❤️ @urstrulymahesh #fathersday

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

