Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara To Act in Vijay’s Thalapathy 66?

Tamil superstar Vijay is yet to complete the shoot of Beast, but his upcoming film Thalapathy 66 with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipalli is already creating buzz. Thalapathy 66 will mark Vijay’s debut in Telugu, though the movie will be shot simultaneously in both Tamil and Telugu. From the leading lady to important cast members, fans are excited to see how the film shapes up. Now, the rumour is that Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara could make her film debut with Thalapathy 66.

According to reports, Sitara could play the role of Vijay’s daughter in the movie, and the makers have even approached Mahesh Babu for his approval. While Sitara is yet to enter the film industry, she is not new to public glare. In fact, the nine-year-old runs a YouTube channel called Aadya and Sitara with her sister.

The makers of Thalapathy 66 are currently working on the pre-production part of the film. The shooting is expected to begin soon as Vijay is currently filming the last leg of Beast.

Besides Mahesh Babu’s daughter, rumours are also rife that actor Prakash Raj will also be a part of Thalapathy, and reunite with Vijay after nearly 12 years. The duo was last seen together in 2009 action flick Villu.

Thalapathy 66 was announced last month with the tentative title translating to the 66th film of Vijay who is fondly called Thalapathy by his fans. The film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. For the leading lady, the makers have reportedly shortlisted Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh. Though there is no official announcement, fans could see one of the three actresses opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 66.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Beast, an action thriller, is expected to release on Pongal 2022 in a direct clash with Ajith’s Valimai.

