Mahesh Babu’s Fanboy Moment With Sir Andy Roberts at Cricket World Cup Will Melt Your Heart

After watching the Cricket World Cup Match on Sunday, Mahesh Babu got a chance to meet Sir Andy Roberts, legendary former West Indies fast bowler.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Mahesh Babu’s Fanboy Moment With Sir Andy Roberts at Cricket World Cup Will Melt Your Heart
After hogging the limelight for attending the India vs Australia match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London, Mahesh Babu is in the news again after he had a huge fanboy moment at The Oval. It seems that after watching the Cricket World Cup Match on Sunday, the Telugu superstar got a chance to meet Sir Andy Roberts, the legendary former West Indies fast bowler.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Maharshi actor wrote, "With the legend himself... Andy Roberts... huge fanboy moment."

Basking in the success of Maharshi, which has gone on to become the biggest grosser of his career, the star is on a family vacation with his kids and wife Namrata Shirodkar. Maharshi has zoomed past the worldwide theatrical revenue of Mahesh's previous best outing, Bharat Ane Nenu, to become the top-grossing film of his career at the box-office.

The actor had a lovely stay in Europe, before reaching London to attend the match at the Oval on Sunday and cheer for the Men in Blue. His social media is proof of his over-enthusiastic presence at the match. Sharing pictures from the ground, Mahesh Babu wrote, "This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni #INDvAUS @ The Oval"

After wrapping up his visit to Europe, Mahesh Babu will begin working on his next Sarileru Neekevvaru, with director Anil Ravipudi and actress Rashmika Mandanna. According to news reports, the first schedule of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be shot in Kashmir and the lead pair will be part of the schedule.

