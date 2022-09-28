Mahesh Babu's Father Krishna in Tears As He Gets Clicked at Indira Devi's Last Rites; Pics Go Viral

Mahesh Babu’s father, veteran actor-director Krishna was clicked arriving at Indira Devi’s last rites. Several Tollywood producers also paid their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother. Indira Devi passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday.

She had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, according to multiple media reports.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna Console Grieving Mahesh Babu At Indira Devi’s Funeral In Hyderabad

Krishna garu arrived at Indradevi ji last rites Stay strong #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/NWFfCM7YaL — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) September 28, 2022

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati was also photographed arriving at Mahesh Babu’s residence to offer his condolences to the family.

Also read: Emotional Mahesh Babu Performs Last Rites at Mom Indira Devi’s Funeral In Hyderabad; See Pics

Venkatesh Daggubati , jeevitha ji at Indradevi ji last rites in Hyderabad#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/g0kh2QUXxd — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s family confirmed Indira Devi’s demise in a statement. “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” read the statement from the actor’s family.

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to age-related illness. Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. They are parents to two kids– Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here