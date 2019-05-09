Mahesh Babu's Film Maharshi is Leaked by TamilRockers Within Hours of Release

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, which hit the theatres today, has become the latest victim of the piracy website TamilRockers. Soon after film released, it was available for illegal download on the website.Recently, TamilRockers angered Avengers:Endgame fans by leaking the film a few days before its release. As per reports, the online leaked pirated video was a bad print of the original movie. While this leak did not affect the box office performance of the Marvel film, the same cannot be said for the Mahesh Babu film, reported Indian Express.Maharshi was released amid much fanfare today, with fans eagerly waiting for the Telugu star's 25th film. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri. Mahesh Babu will be seen in three particular shades in Maharshi - a student, businessman and a farmer.If there is a hype around the film, be sure that TamilRockers will find a way to leak it. The public torrent website uploads pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada and other language films on their site. From Rajinikanth's 2.0, Ranveer Singh's Simmba to now Telugu film Maharshi, they have managed to ruin the theatre experience of a lot of films.Other titles leaked by them include Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray and Zero. It has leaked even popular web series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.