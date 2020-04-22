Mahesh Babu’s 'Goofy' Quarantine Selfie with Sitara is Heartwarming, See Pic

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is getting to spend some quality time with family that he is otherwise unable to due to his hectic work commitments.

During quarantine, Mahesh Babu has been sharing some endearing glimpses of his special moments spent with wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham.

Among others, we love every time Sitara makes an appearance with her doting father on his Instagram feed. In his latest upload, Mahesh Babu posted a cute selfie with his darling daughter and wrote, "Goofing around” alongside.

His caption reads as,” Goofing around(heart emojis)The new normal. Stay home. stay safe. stay strong. #quarantineandchill @sitaraghattamaneni (sic).”

The post was reshared by none other than little Sitara who recently made her debut on Instagram. At a young age of just seven, it’s amazing to see that this diva has emerged a celebrity and has a fanbase of her own.

Last week, another delightful entry by the Spyder actor on the photo-sharing platform caught our attention.

Mahesh Babu captioned the sweet photo with Sitara as, “Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks (heart emojis)Staying home is staying safe! @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni @namratashirodkar (sic).”

Another submit that shows Mahesh Babu binge-watching Stuart Little movie with his baby girl is true father-daughter goals.

“Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle(heart emoji) Streaming now! #Lockdown mode. Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow. Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this (sic),” reads his caption.

