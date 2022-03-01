Mahesh Babu's Intense Look in Sarkaru Vaari Paata New Poster Speaks of Action That The Movie Will Bring

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. While the film is in last stages of production, the makers have now dropped a new poster to raise fans’ excitement.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Mahesh Babu took to his official social media handle and unveiled a special poster. It presents the superstar in his intense avatar, as he takes on a rowdy gang. The poster also speaks of the dose of action that the movie will present. Sharing the poster, Mahesh Babu also sent Maha Shivratri wishes to fans and wrote, “Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!"

Check out Sarkaru Vaari Paata new poster here:

The poster has left fans excited. While one of the fans wrote, “The superstar is back", another social media user Tweeted, “Babu ki biggest blockbuster loading…"

For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The last leg of the film’s shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata will be released on May 12.

