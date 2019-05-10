English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Avengers Endgame Continues Dream Run
'Student of The Year 2' releases in cinemas, Anushaa Bhatt recreates Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's wedding ceremony looks for her own marriage and 'IT Chapter 2' trailer debuts online.
'Student of The Year 2' releases in cinemas, Anushaa Bhatt recreates Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's wedding ceremony looks for her own marriage and 'IT Chapter 2' trailer debuts online.
Maharshi has decimated box office records of Mahesh Babu’s previous films, most notably Bharat Ane Nenu. Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted box office figures for the Vamsi Paidipally-directed movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu’s “career best opening.”
In another box-office news, Hollywood's Avengers: Endgame has continued its wining streak in India. The Marvel Studios behemoth has already collected more than Rs 400 crore in India and looks strong to surpass James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing film of all times.
On filmy Friday, Student of the Year 2 has released in theaters today. Audience reactions and critics reviews have termed the film as a wholesome entertainer, backed by performances of Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
Maharshi has been getting rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. In the film, Mahesh Babu sports three different looks to essay different phases of his character. Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's 25th venture and has become his highest box office opener.
The culmination of Marvel’s decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame, took the box office by storm. And even after two weeks, the superhero spectacle is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The film has created history by earning more than Rs 402 crore in just 10 days.
Student of The Year 2 has released in cinemas today and has some new stars in making. Read our review of the drama film before you book your seats this weekend.
A bride named Anushaa Bhatt recreated Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's wedding ceremony looks for her marriage. Sonam's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, which she wore for her mehendi and Deepika's glamorous red gown that the actress donned while tying the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy, were worn by Anushaa on her special day.
Chilling, crazy and creepy are the words that come to mind after watching the first teaser trailer of the second installment of the horror franchise IT. Chapter 2 is set to release on September 6 worldwide and will follow the Derry's Losers Club as they return to the quaint town, where the dead aren't really dead, to face their fear, now all grown-up.
