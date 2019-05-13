Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Has a Dream Run at the Box Office, Rakes in Rs 100 Crore in 4 Days

The Mahesh Babu starrer is enjoying a rock solid theatrical run at the box office.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar in a still from the Telugu film Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)
Mahesh Babu's 25th film Maharshi was released amidst much fanfare, and the film has received an overwhelming response from fans. The film, which hit the theatres on May 9, is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu.

Highlighting the struggles of farmers, the film has Mahesh Babu play the role of Rishi who becomes a successful millionaire but later misses his college life. Mahesh Babu is seen in three particular shades in Maharshi - a student, businessman and a farmer.

Within four days of its theatrical run, the film has successfully crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office worldwide, reported In.com. It is being said that Maharshi will cross the numbers of Bharat Ane Nenu soon, and emerge as Mahesh Babu's career best. The film is doing very well in the Telugu states, and has also gotten a good response in Karnataka, USA and Tamil Nadu.

Actress Pooja Hegde is over the moon with the amazing box office response and shared her happiness on Twitter.




The Maharshi team had a success meet on Sunday, and Mahesh Babu dedicated the success of the film to all mothers on Mother's Day. Accoridng to In.com, Maharshi needs to get a worldwide share of about 100 crores to emerge profitable to all its stakeholders.

Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the box office figures for the movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu's "career best opening." On Monday, he shared that the film has earned nearly Rs 50 crores in AP and Telengana alone.





 

 

