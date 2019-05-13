English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Has a Dream Run at the Box Office, Rakes in Rs 100 Crore in 4 Days
The Mahesh Babu starrer is enjoying a rock solid theatrical run at the box office.
Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar in a still from the Telugu film Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)
Loading...
Mahesh Babu's 25th film Maharshi was released amidst much fanfare, and the film has received an overwhelming response from fans. The film, which hit the theatres on May 9, is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu.
Highlighting the struggles of farmers, the film has Mahesh Babu play the role of Rishi who becomes a successful millionaire but later misses his college life. Mahesh Babu is seen in three particular shades in Maharshi - a student, businessman and a farmer.
Within four days of its theatrical run, the film has successfully crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office worldwide, reported In.com. It is being said that Maharshi will cross the numbers of Bharat Ane Nenu soon, and emerge as Mahesh Babu's career best. The film is doing very well in the Telugu states, and has also gotten a good response in Karnataka, USA and Tamil Nadu.
Actress Pooja Hegde is over the moon with the amazing box office response and shared her happiness on Twitter.
The Maharshi team had a success meet on Sunday, and Mahesh Babu dedicated the success of the film to all mothers on Mother's Day. Accoridng to In.com, Maharshi needs to get a worldwide share of about 100 crores to emerge profitable to all its stakeholders.
Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the box office figures for the movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu's "career best opening." On Monday, he shared that the film has earned nearly Rs 50 crores in AP and Telengana alone.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Highlighting the struggles of farmers, the film has Mahesh Babu play the role of Rishi who becomes a successful millionaire but later misses his college life. Mahesh Babu is seen in three particular shades in Maharshi - a student, businessman and a farmer.
Within four days of its theatrical run, the film has successfully crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office worldwide, reported In.com. It is being said that Maharshi will cross the numbers of Bharat Ane Nenu soon, and emerge as Mahesh Babu's career best. The film is doing very well in the Telugu states, and has also gotten a good response in Karnataka, USA and Tamil Nadu.
Actress Pooja Hegde is over the moon with the amazing box office response and shared her happiness on Twitter.
Dancing with joy with all the love and appreciation for #Maharshi...Not to forget,the ROCKING weekend BOX OFFICE collections.Thank you ❤️ధన్యవాదాలు 🙏🏻 Here’s a behind the scene from… https://t.co/GqPMC5w1gd— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 13, 2019
The Maharshi team had a success meet on Sunday, and Mahesh Babu dedicated the success of the film to all mothers on Mother's Day. Accoridng to In.com, Maharshi needs to get a worldwide share of about 100 crores to emerge profitable to all its stakeholders.
Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the box office figures for the movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu's "career best opening." On Monday, he shared that the film has earned nearly Rs 50 crores in AP and Telengana alone.
#Maharshi— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 13, 2019
AP, TG 4 Days Share - 49.13 Crs
Sensation Non- Bahubali Record Weekend 👍
SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh Rampage 🔥 🔥#EpicBlockbusterMaharshi #SSMB25 pic.twitter.com/NdEh00zYbA
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- Honda To Continue Selling Diesel Models Post BS-VI Regulations
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- IPL 2019 Final | MI Youngsters Line Up for Pictures & Autographs with Tendulkar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results