Mahesh Babu's Message to Daughter Sitara on 8th Birthday: 'I Love You Like You Will Never Know'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's cute little daughter Sitara turned 8 today. Anyone who follows the Telugu superstar on Instagram is familiar with his doting posts on his lovely daughter. On her birthday, the actor posted a special message for her.

"So fast so 8 ♥️♥️♥️ I love you like you will never know 😍😍😍 Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi♥️♥️♥️♥️ #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni," the Maharshi star's message read. He wrote this alongside a video capturing Sitara's activities since she was an infant. The song 'Let It Go' from Frozen plays in the background, and it seems it's one of Sitara's favourites.

Reportedly, there won't be a grand party to celebrate her birtdhay due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Usually, the superstar travels for a long vacation with his family to celebrate the occasion. However, this time they have planned to make their daughter's birthday memorable by hosting a small dinner party, reported Pinkvilla.

Namrata said, "It's going to be a quiet one as we are all indoors ....we are just going to cut a cake for her as a family and have lunch and dinner together!! It's a family birthday for the first time for her."

Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 and are parents of two kids. Their first child, Gautam, is 14 years old now.