Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Dies; Chiranjeevi, Prabhas Express Condolences

Leaving a forever void in the life of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, the actor’s mother Indira Devi breathed her last on Wednesday, in Hyderabad at 4 in the morning. She was 70 years old. Indira Devi had been battling old age-related health problems for a prolonged period. Upon the worsening of her condition, Indira Devi was rushed to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last week.

Following her death, many notable politicians, celebrities, and fans paid their last respects to the actor’s late mother. Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Prabhas also paid their tribute to Mahesh Babu’s mother by penning an emotional note on their respective Twitter accounts.

“The news that Mrs Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu, and all the family members,’ wrote Chiranjeevi, remembering the actor’s late mother.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Baahubali fame Prabhas also shared his condolences through his production company UV Creations. “It’s very unfortunate to hear about the sudden demise of Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi garu. Our Deepest condolences to Krishna garu and the whole family. Om Shanti” read his tweet.

It's very unfortunate to hear the sudden demise of @urstrulyMahesh's mother Indira Devi garu 🙏💐. Our Deepest condolences to #Krishna garu and the whole family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sg67IAI5kw — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 28, 2022

According to a statement released by Mahesh Babu’s family, the last rites of Indira Devi will be performed in Hyderabad’s Padmalaya Studios between 9 am to noon. Her funeral will be held at the MahaPrasthanam crematorium after the last respects are completed.

Here’s the statement issued by Mahesh Babu’s family, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthana.”

Mahesh Babu was born to veteran star Krishna Murthy and Indira Devi. He is the fourth child in the family. Earlier, the Maharshi actor had to endure another loss this year after he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu. Ramesh was also suffering from health problems about his health.

We wish the talented actor and his family the strength to bear the grief and loss.

