Mahesh Babu’s Mother No More: Suriya Extends Condolences, Says ‘Amma Will Shine Her Light On You Always’

Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning owing to an age-related ailment. The actor and his family have been receiving heartfelt condolences from not only his fans but also from noted celebrities from the film fraternity.

Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter to extend condolences to Mahesh Babu and sent out his prayers for the actor’s late mother.

He penned a heartfelt note for the actor on his social media handle. Suriya wrote, “Suriya Sivakumar Our deepest condolences and prayers 🙏🏼@urstrulyMahesh @ManjulaOfficial. Amma will shine her light on you all always!”

Ram Charan also took to Twitter to extend condolences to the family of Mahesh Babu. He wrote, “Sorry to hear about the passing of Indira Devi Garu. My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu,@urstrulyMahesh and family.”

It was recently revealed that Mahesh Babu’s mother passed away in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. Numerous celebrities namely Chiranjeevi Konidela, Sharwanand, Jr NTR, Bobby and others took to social media and mourned the loss of the Tollywood actor’s late mother Indira Devi.

Several stars also took to social media and offered their condolences. Jr NTR wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief.” Director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu Garu’s mother Indiramma garu. Sending my prayers and deepest condolences Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family.”

“The news of Indira Devi’s passing is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu, and all the family members,’ wrote Chiranjeevi,” wrote Chiranjeevi. Fans also offered their condolences and prayed for the family.

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear actor Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth child of the five children the couple had. Mahesh’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned a moving tribute to Indira as well. She called her mother as her Guru, foundation, and heart. “Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life,” she said.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to an age-related illness.

