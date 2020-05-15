MOVIES

Mahesh Babu's Pics with Daughter is All About 'building Memories'

Mahesh Babu is putting the lockdown time to complete use by spending quality time and "building memories" with his family.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is putting the lockdown time to complete use by spending quality time and "building memories" with his family.

Mahesh, who is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to share some cute photographs with his daughter Sitara.

In the pictures, Mahesh is seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase.

"Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni," he captioned the image, which currently has 472K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Mahesh shared a photograph of himself with his son Gautam.

"Live a little...Love a little... Laugh a little... every moment, every day! #WorldLaughterDay#stayhomestaysafe," he wrote.

Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working "selflessly and tirelessly" to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

