Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata 1st Look 'Most Quote Tweeted in Entertainment' in 2021

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s post informing fans about resuming work for his much-awaited film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is the ‘most quote-tweeted tweet in entertainment’ this year, Twitter India said. American microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Thursday revealed the top tweets of the year 2021 in India. The company has shared the recap look at the most liked tweet, the most retweeted tweet, most quoted tweet, and the top tweets in various categories including business, sports, entertainment.

Twitter India retweeted the tweet posted by Mahesh Babu on July 31 announcing the taking off of his Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

👏 most Quote Tweeted in entertainment, 2021 👇https://t.co/mYQcl7GNEh— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

In a tweet on July 31, 2021, Mahesh Babu shared a poster featuring the actor’s first look from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The post has received over 7,600 quoted tweets and more than 51,000 retweets. The post has also garnered over 1 lakh likes.

Parasuram Petla directorial will also star actor Keerthy Suresh. The film mark’s Mahesh and Keerthy’s maiden collaboration. The music of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been composed by S Thaman. The audio rights of the film have been sold to Sa Re Ga Ma South for a whopping price of Rs 4.5 crore, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had informed earlier. The producers of Telugu-language action comedy films are Gopichand Achanta, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Ram Achanta.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was originally set to release on January 13, 2022, a day ahead of Sankranthi. Last Month, Mahesh Babu announced that the film will be released in theatres on April 1.

A song and some crucial parts of the film are reportedly being shot in the European country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.