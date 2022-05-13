CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Does Wonders At US Box Office; Check Collection

As per the latest tweet of one of the U.S. distributors for Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, the film has touched the 1.2 Million+ Gross mark at the USA box office.

date 2022-05-13

As per the latest tweet of one of the U.S. distributors for Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, the film has touched the 1.2 Million+ Gross mark at the USA box office.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was released on May 12.

Entertainment Bureau

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu was released on May 12 amid great fanfare. This is Mahesh Babu’s first film with director Parasuram and actor Keerthy Suresh. According to early reports, the film has performed brilliantly at the Indian box office. Interestingly, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing phenomenally well at the U.S. box office as well.

Trade analyst BA Raju has tweeted that Sarkaru Vaari Paata has collected over Rs 7 crore in the US since its release.

It is worth noting that Mahesh Babu has a massive fan following in the United States. The Parasuram directorial has been very well received as it was the second choice for moviegoers in the USA, just behind Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Entertainment industry analyst, Ramesh Bala, tweeted the top five movies in the US on May 11.

Bala tweeted, “#USA Top 5 - May 11th:

1. #DoctorStrange 2 - $9,102,016

2. #SarkaruVaariPaata - $952,780

3. #EverthingEverwhereAllAtOnce - $508,470

4. #TheBadGuys - $482,725

5. #SonictheHedgehog2 - $342,017."

As per the latest tweet of one of the U.S. distributors for Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, the film has touched the 1.2 Million+ Gross mark at the USA box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action drama which sees Mahesh Babu’s character fighting the corrupt system. It is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The film’s trailer has over 30 million views on YouTube and one million likes. In the film, Mahesh Babu is romancing Keerthy Suresh.

first published:May 13, 2022, 12:18 IST