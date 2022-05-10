Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Makes Rs 120 Cr in Pre-Release Business

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will premiere on the big screens on May 12 and the bookings for the film have finally opened on a very promising note. The film has also gone through the censorship process and earned a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The film’s creators are actively promoting it. Now, according to the most recent data, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has done a little less than Rs 120 crores in the international theatre business.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram, has worldwide theatrical rights worth Rs 119.5 crores. Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s producers got Rs 36 crore through the sale of Nizam theatrical rights, while Ceded and Vizag distribution rights brought them Rs 13.5 crore and Rs 13 crore, respectively.

The producer has received Rs 98.5 crore for the theatrical rights in Andhra and Telangana regions. They have made Rs 8.5 crore from the sale of Karnataka distribution rights, while the rights for the rest of India have garnered Rs 14 crore. The worldwide rights are worth Rs 11 crores.

The movie has even left the Pawan Kalyan-starrer behind which did a pre-release business of Rs. 108 Cr. However, to reach the break-even point, Mahesh Babu starrer needs to do a Rs. 121+ Cr. run.

The bookings for the film are likewise following an upward trend. The film is expected to do well in the Nizam circuit and do well internationally.

According to early statistics, Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned an astonishing Rs 2.51 crores from advance reservations in Hyderabad, which is an excellent sum. The total amount collected in India is Rs 5.05 crores. With two days until the film’s release, the gross collection figure should increase.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to start with a Rs 7+ crore opening in Hyderabad alone. According to Sacnilk.com, 162 of 325 Telugu shows are practically full, with 75 filling quickly.

As Sarkaru Vaari Paata approaches its theatrical premiere, we may anticipate the creators to ramp up the pre-release hype. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar, while the music is composed by Thaman.

