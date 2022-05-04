Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Sparks Debate For Adult Dialogues, Innuendo: Report

The trailer of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ might have broken a record by receiving over 25 million views in the first 24 hours, however, it has found itself on the receiving end of criticism. The trailer which was released on May 2, as a whole, ups the ante, an adult dialogue, an innuendo, and a couple of double-meaning dialogues didn’t sit well with the Telugu audience, as per a report in IANS.

Toward the end of the trailer, Mahesh Babu says something that not only sexualizes the context but also means something that doesn’t fit the native Telugu barrier.

“It’s like a bridegroom taking 100 Viagra pills and waiting for the first night, you guys knocked on his door at the right time", the dialogue means, which could be considered an adult one. Mahesh says this dialogue is to show that he has been desperate to finish off the rowdies, which sexualizes the entire situation.

In another scene, Mahesh’s innuendo during a serious situation has also sparked debate. While some viewers have no complaints about the hero’s dialogues, the majority of others did not expect this from Mahesh, who has always maintained dignity, even in his films.

Meanwhile, the trailer was a big hit for many reasons. The chemistry between Keerthy and Mahesh appears to be wonderful. S Thaman’s soundtrack complements the scenes, but Vennela Kishore’s comic timing and chemistry with Mahesh Babu steal the show. The film’s plot centres around a bank robbery.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are producing the elegant potboiler under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. It is slated to release on May 12.

(With IANS inputs)

