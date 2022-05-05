Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Won't See a Hike in Ticket Price. Deets Inside

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata has created a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The film is expected to hit the theatres on May 12. Earlier, the makers of the film released the trailer on YouTube which has gained more than 3 crore views and is trending at number 14 on the video platform. No matter how good a response film is getting pre-release, it seems the recent failure of Acharya has alarmed Mahesh Babu. Looking at the box office performance of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya, Mahesh Babu has reportedly decided to not increase the ticket prices to play safe.

Earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh enacted a rule in which they have asked all the films to increase the ticket prices by Rs. 50 or Rs. 100 for the first week. RRR and Acharya followed the rule and sold tickets at the revised rates. While RRR did well at the box office despite the high rates, Acharya wasn’t able to make it to the audience. Due to the negative critical reviews, people who even bought the ticket for the second day’s show cancelled them. This wasn’t an expected response for the megastar’s film.

To attract the footfall to the big screens, Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers have come up with another interesting plan. For the first day, the prices of the show will remain high as Rs 354 in multiplexes across the state and Rs 210 for single screens. Meanwhile, they have decided to jack off the prices for the second day. Apparently, the ticket prices from the second day will be Rs 295 and Rs 175 for multiplexes and single screens, respectively.

In the past, many movies have struggled to stick to the high rates, so it’ll be interesting to see how this decision will impact Sarakaru Vaari Paata’s business.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.