Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vari Pata is to Premiere at 603 Locations in US

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the theatres on May 12. The trailer of the film has already shattered many records within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. Now, the title track of the film has just been released and it continues to trend on social media.

The film registered another record to its name after it came to light that the Parushuram Petla directorial will be screened at 603 locations across the United States. Mahesh Babu’s fans are extremely happy and excited about Sarkaru Vari Pata, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

Meanwhile, there has already been a good response to the film’s music. The Kalavati song, composed by S Thaman, written by Anant Sriram and sung by Sid Sriram, has so far garnered over 150 million views on YouTube. The song was released in February

Penny, the second song from this movie, was released in March and that too became an instant hit. The song has already crossed 29 million views on YouTube.

The film has set a record for the most viewed trailer in 24 hours with 29 million views and 1.2 million likes. With the trailer, the expectations of this movie have also increased manifold.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been shot in Telugu but will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on January 13, but owing to the third wave of Covid-19, the makers decided to postpone the release date.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.