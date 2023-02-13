Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneneni prefers staying away from the limelight. However, the young star kid recently made a rare public appearance in Hyderabad for India’s first Formula E race. The event was attended by Ram Charan and Sachin Tendulkar, who were also the main chief guests for the same.

After the event, while Gautam headed towards the exit with his friends, he was stopped by the paparazzi and media persons for a comment. In the clip, Gautam described the experience of watching the race as ‘thrilling’ and ‘exciting’. He also shared that he has seen a Formula 1 race in Belgium once and also talked about his favorite team. While he began walking away after his brief reply, a couple of media personnel kept chasing him. A video of the same has gone viral on Twitter.

One of the users on seeing the video commented, “It’s ok to casually ask questions, but manollu mari parasites laga pattuku peedistaru (our guys hold on like parasites and extract)." “The guy is clearly in a hurry/uncomfortable, leave him alone,” read another comment. Another user wrote, “The way they are falling all over him. He looks so uncomfortable.” Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “As such, he’s an introvert. Look at what has happened when he has finally stepped out.”

Earlier, Gautam’s mom Namrata Shirodkar shared a bunch of pictures from the race and wrote, “At the E-Prix!! ️ Just the perfect weekend with family & friends ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @swathi.fineart for hosting the most awaited event of our country and for being the best host!! We all had a fabulous time ”.

Other celebrities who were present at the race were Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy were also present at the event.

