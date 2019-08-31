Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahesh Babu’s Son Gautam Turns 13, Mom Namrata Shirodkar Has Best Birthday Wish

Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 13 on August 31.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu’s Son Gautam Turns 13, Mom Namrata Shirodkar Has Best Birthday Wish
Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu/ Instagram
Loading...

Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 13 on August 31. To make the day special, Gautam’s mother and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note for her baby boy. Sharing it on her official Instagram account, Namrata gave a glimpse of how Mahesh Babu celebrated the day with his son at midnight.

She wrote, “As the clock struck 12 my son turned 13 he’s a teenager!! His first impressions at midnight as his father fed him his favourite chocolate and kissed him. Wishing my baby a very happy birthday filled only with love laughter n happiness now and always. I love u Mr. Gautam Ghattamaneni. Have a fabulous birthday.”

Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented on the post, and wrote, “Happiest birthday my big baby @gautamghattamaneni sending you lots of love and blessings my baby. shilpa mumma loves you tooooooo much.”

Gautam is the oldest child of Mahesh Babu and Namrata, and is the elder brother to his sister Sitara. Speaking about Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The movie is slated to be released during Sankranti 2020 and is currently being shot. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram