Mahesh Babu’s Son Gautam Turns 13, Mom Namrata Shirodkar Has Best Birthday Wish
Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 13 on August 31.
Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu/ Instagram
Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 13 on August 31. To make the day special, Gautam’s mother and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note for her baby boy. Sharing it on her official Instagram account, Namrata gave a glimpse of how Mahesh Babu celebrated the day with his son at midnight.
She wrote, “As the clock struck 12 my son turned 13 he’s a teenager!! His first impressions at midnight as his father fed him his favourite chocolate and kissed him. Wishing my baby a very happy birthday filled only with love laughter n happiness now and always. I love u Mr. Gautam Ghattamaneni. Have a fabulous birthday.”
Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented on the post, and wrote, “Happiest birthday my big baby @gautamghattamaneni sending you lots of love and blessings my baby. shilpa mumma loves you tooooooo much.”
Gautam is the oldest child of Mahesh Babu and Namrata, and is the elder brother to his sister Sitara. Speaking about Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood is currently working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.
The movie is slated to be released during Sankranti 2020 and is currently being shot. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in the film.
