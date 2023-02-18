Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been shooting for his next film SSMB28 with director Trivikram. The movie was on schedule, but it had to be stopped due to Mahesh losing both his parents last year. The new schedule of the film has started recently. Now, the movie is being shot in Dubai. The makers of the film are planning to release it in early August this year. However, the movie is likely to clash with a couple of other big releases, according to reports. The first film that Mahesh’s SSMB28 might be clashing with is Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which is expected to release on August 11.

Jailer is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil projects of the year. The second film that SSMB28 may be clashing with is the Bollywood flick Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This film will also release on August 11 and will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

For Mahesh Babu, the year 2022 was a tragic one as he lost both his parents. He first lost his mother in September; and two months later, his father Krishna also passed away on November 15.

SSMB28 was going to release on April 28 this year, but the series of personal tragedies that transpired with the actor led to the shooting being delayed. The new release date decided by the makers is said to be August 9. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights for the film, according to reports.

Trivikram and Mahesh are reuniting after 12 years, and SSMB28 is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela will play the female leads in the film.

The movie was first announced in May 2021. The first schedule of shooting took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for a week, after which the locations changed according to the script. The first schedule reportedly involved some great action sequences being shot.

