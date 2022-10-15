Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 Shoot May Get Further Delayed As He Jets Off To Europe: Report

Mahesh Babu concluded the first shoot schedule of his upcoming film with director Trivikram, tentatively titled SSMB28, in the last week of September. The film’s shooting had to be stalled after that due to the demise of Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi. As the Tollywood actor needed some time to recover from the loss and perform the various rituals associated with Indira Devi’s death, it was earlier reported that the star had taken a 15-day break from filming. After the completion of the rituals, it was assumed that Mahesh Babu would resume shooting. But, it seems that the makers may have to wait for a few more days before resuming the shoot for the Trivikram directorial.

Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu has travelled abroad for a few days. He is now reportedly in Spain and may also visit other places in Europe. According to sources, he is also planning to visit London for medical reasons. It is being said that Mahesh Babu has requested the makers of SSMB28 to wait for a few more days as he will not be back in India before the end of the month. This rules out the commencement of SSMB28’s second schedule before November’s first week. However, the makers have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the trip is for some medical consultation. Mahesh Babu had undergone surgery due to knee pain a few years ago and some believe the Europe trip could be a result of the pain relapsing. It must also be noted that Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam also resides in London for educational purposes but was in India to attend the last rites of his grandmother. Some industry sources opine that the Pokiri actor has accompanied his son back to London to drop him off there, while also having a medical consultation.

