Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 To Go On Break Due To Dussehra, Second Leg To Start Soon

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is working on his next film helmed by the director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has already created hype and people are expecting it to be a blockbuster. Tentatively named SSMB28, the 28th film of Mahesh Babu’s career started shooting recently and the team also released a video, which received a great response from the audience.

The first shooting schedule started on September 12 in Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The shooting continued for a week and the actor-director shot a lot of high-octane action sequences in the first schedule. The movie has now paused due to Dussehra and the second schedule will start in Ramoji Film City at a huge and special set.

Trivikram is collaborating on a movie with Mahesh after 12 years. Their previous movie was Khaleja released in 2010. SSMB 28 is expected to give the audience a great action entertainer. A lot of the films in India are tanking and producers need to invest their money after giving it a proper thought. The producers are demanding Rs 23 crore for the overseas screening rights of the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

In addition to the overseas screening rights, they are also quoting about Rs 100 crore for the digital rights in just the 4 Southern states. Leading OTT representatives are currently in talks with the producers to strike a deal, which is profitable for both parties. The movie is all set to be a pan-India film with the help of Hindi-dubbing which will release in the Northern states.

SSMB28 stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon along with Mahesh in prominent roles. The film is being produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

