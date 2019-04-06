English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
The makers dropped the teaser of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, on the occasion of Ugadi.
Image: Twitter
The much-awaited teaser of Mahesh Babu's 25th film, Maharshi, is finally out. The makers released the teaser to coincide with the day of Ugadi, the New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film also has Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Jagapati Babu and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.
The Telugu star shared the teaser on Twitter and wished his fans Happy Ugadi as well. The teaser went viral within a few minutes.
Mahesh Babu looks dapper sporting two different looks in the teaser. He is seen rocking a checkered suit while getting off a helicopter in New York, while his action shots in India show him in a much more casual avatar. The teaser indicates that Maharshi is a fast-paced action-drama with some fantastic dialogues and sleek cinematography.
Maharshi will trace the story of a CEO of a US-based company, who comes to south India for the betterment of the farmers and to put an end to their miseries. In the teaser, Mahesh Babu says, "There are no full stops in success, only commas. I have a problem, sir. If somebody says that I will lose, I would want to prove them wrong."
Take a look at the teaser here:
Jointly produced by Ashwini Dutt, Prasad V Potluri and Dil Raju, Maharshi is said to be produced on a budget of Rs 60 crore. In the past, the film's release date has been postponed a couple of times. The film is now gearing up for a worldwide release on May 9.
