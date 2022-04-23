Mahesh Babu’s Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reveals She Plays 'Bad Cop' For Sitara

Gautam Babu, the son of Mahesh Babu, made his film debut in Sukumar’s 1: Nenokkadine. Now, Sitara, the 9-year-old daughter of the superstar, too, shocked Mahesh Babu fans in 2022 with her incredible appearance in Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s ‘Penny’ song. Sitara’s formal music breakthrough with Mahesh Babu was with the song from the Parasuram movie.

The song gained a lot of love from Mahesh Babu fans, and Sitara’s popularity skyrocketed. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sitara’s mother Namrata Shirodkar, who was also an actor, expressed her thoughts on the same.

When questioned about their concerns about the intense media focus on their daughter Sitara, Namrata stated, “I don’t think we have any fears with her.” She further stated that she encouraged her daughter to pursue what she enjoyed while setting certain limits and boundaries.

While saying that children are often unaware that they require guidance, the actor said, “I think that’s what Mahesh and I are there for, to guide her to do the right things at the right time and place. We make sure, she is well within her limits, what to do and what not to do.”

The former Miss India added that Mahesh Babu spoils both Gautam and Sitara, but she is tough with them. She also revealed that she and Mahesh play “good cop and bad cop” with the kids, with her generally playing the bad cop.

Recently, in an interview, Namrata also spilled the beans on how Sitara made her debut. She explained that it was Thaman, the music director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, who came up with the concept. After Thaman saw Sitara dancing to Kalaavathi in the viral reel, he proposed the idea of casting the young star in Penny song.

Meanwhile, Parasuram is directing Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, an action-comedy drama. The film is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. In this film, Tollywood actor Keerthy Suresh plays the female protagonist opposite Mahesh. On May 12, the film will be released in theatres.

