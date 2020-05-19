Mahesh Babu’s Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Picture Of Her 'Water Babies’

Namrata Shirodkar put another heartwarming throwback picture for her Instagram timeline. In the snap, we see her husband actor Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara enjoying a swimming session.

The father-daughter duo can be seen adjusting their caps as they gear us for a lap. “Getting ready for a lap!! My water babies #lockdown #stayhome,” Namrata wrote alongside the photo.



Earlier, Namrata had uploaded a throwback video, wherein Mahesh Babu was playing ‘Blink and you lose’ game with their son Gautham. Captioning the post, Namrata had written, “For those of u who r new to this game !! this was a ‘blink and you lose’ competition!! As u can see GG wasn’t able to hold his laughter or his eyes open such a baby #memorytherapy. One for each day #stayhomestaysafe @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni”. Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj in lead roles. The actor also has a project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The untitled project will be bankrolled by KL Narayana.

Follow @News18Movies for more