1-min read

Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Writes Heartfelt Post for Actor's Fans on His 44th Birthday

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for all Mahesh Babu fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Mahesh Babu celebrated his 44th birthday on August 9 and fans poured in their wishes for the Telugu star. Elated by Mahesh Babu's large fan base, his wife, former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for all his followers.

Namrata's post read, "So much love.. so much love... it's humbling and extremely overwhelming,..♥♥ You fans are the real superstars ⭐⭐⭐ Thank you all for showering unconditional love on @urstrulymahesh today on his birthday and always... I'm touched!!!! Hope you guys are all having a great time at the movies."

Namrata shared a few pictures and videos along with the post in which Mahesh Babu's fans can be seen celebrating his birthday. In one of the pictures, a portrait of Mahesh Babu is being unveiled, while in a video some of his fans can be seen cheering for the superstar as his picture flashes on the screen of a movie hall.

Namrata wished Mahesh Babu is the most adorable way on his 44th birthday. She wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @urstrulymahesh... Sending you only LOVE on your special day ♥♥♥ Love you loads."

#HappyBirthdaySSMB had been trending on the internet with fans of the Maharshi actor wishing him hours ahead of his birthday.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie also stars Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles. It is slated to be released next year.

