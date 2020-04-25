Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan Prepare Meal Together, Alia Bhatt Can't Hide Excitement

Veteran actress Soni Razdan has shared a video of she and her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt working together in the kitchen.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, begins with a voice saying that the “the clip will go on TikTok” to which Soni Razdan says, “No.”

She lifts a plate of chopped raw material and transfers it to the pan on the burner. Mahesh Bhatt then confirms with her if it has to be mixed now and then does some stirring. As the Arth director takes control of the dish, he looks at the camera and wishes, “Ramzan Mubarak” to the viewers.

After two seconds, he lifts the cooking spoon to take a whiff and declares “Tasty!”

The caption of the clip says, “Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking. A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on TikTok . Have strictly forbidden it.”

The video collected lots of good wishes and heartwarming comments including the couple’s youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt who wrote, ““Omg!!!!!( smiling emojis).”

Designer Masaba Gupta dropped laughing emojis and her mother Neena Gupta commented, “Ha ha ha.”

Actress Aahana Kumra left a comment that reads, “Haha!! Love this @sonirazdan teacher ji(sic.)” “Hahahahaha! Lovely(sic.),”wrote Divya Seth Shah.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt’s next project is Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak and marks his return to filmmaking after 20 years.

Sadak 2 will feature Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

