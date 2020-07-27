Mahesh Bhatt Records Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

The latest one to be summoned by the Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced on Sunday that Mahesh will be called in for questioning "in a day or two". On Monday, the Sadak 2 director was spotted at the Santacruz police station. As per PTI, Bhatt has recorded his statement in the case.

Mahesh arrived in his car and was sporting a face shield, gloves and mask for safety amid coronavirus spread.

"In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon," Anil had earlier told the media as he gave an update on Sushant's investigation.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta has also been summoned by the Mumbai Police and Anil had also told the media that Karan Johar will be called for sharing information if need be.

Till now, over 37 people have gone on record in Sushant's death case. Some of the prominent names include Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty and four psychiatrists whom Sushant was consulting among others.