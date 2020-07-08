Mahesh Bhatt Called 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism,' Wife Soni Razdan Blasts 'Ill-informed' Troll

Soni Razdan, who recently limited the comments on her Instagram, has finally broken her silence over netizens' relentless attacks on her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism in the film industry, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Bhatt is set to make his directorial comeback with Sadak 2. However, as he released the poster of the upcoming film, what followed was an unprecedented backlash from the users on social media with calls made out to ‘boycott’ the film.

In an exchange with actor Manoj Bajpayee on blind items, Soni shared her concerns about the issue of depression and mental health being "obfuscated by sound and fury."

She added, "The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich..."

To which, a user commented, "The real issue is nepotism...and your so called husband is flag bearer and so is god father of your daughter @karanjohar."

Calling the user, "ill informed," Soni wrote, "My husband has given more breaks to new comers than any one else in this industry. There was a whole long period of time where he refused to work with stars. Then he was accused of not working with stars ! Do ur homework and then talk please." (sic)

Meanwhile, Soni has limited the comments on her Instagram account. She recently posted a lengthy note on the photo-video sharing app as to why she decided to do it.

"Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time," Soni wrote.