Mahesh Bhatt Does Not Consider Sadak 2 His Directorial Comeback, Here’s Why

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak and will star Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
Mahesh Bhatt Does Not Consider Sadak 2 His Directorial Comeback, Here's Why
Mahesh Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
The last film he directed was Kartoos, which released in 1999. Since then, Mahesh Bhatt has nurtured many new talents. As the veteran gears up for his new directorial venture Sadak 2, he says that the movie is not his 'comeback' film as a director.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to his 1991 film Sadak. "I never thought that I would come and direct a film like Sadak 2 after 20 years, but you know, I am not intending to call it my second innings or a new beginning as a filmmaker. It just happened... I do not know what tomorrow brings but I am certainly not getting into that phase with lots of scripts where I will keep on directing films," Bhatt told IANS.

He also made his acting debut this year with the film Yours Truly, which was directed by Sanjay Nag and premiered on OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday. It also features his actress-wife Soni Razdan.

Talking about it, he said, "I was surprised myself when Sanjay called me and very sincerely urged me to play a part in Yours Truly. It is a special appearance. I told him that, 'Look, I am not an actor. I have always been behind the camera, but if you think that I fit the part, I will do it for you'."

"One of the reasons why I said 'yes' to the offer is quite close to my heart. This is the first time my wife Soni is playing a lead role in a film and I was offered a role in the same film. My children will get a chance to see their parents together on-screen," the 70-year-old filmmaker said.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ 📸 @jayeshoo

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on



In the 1990s, Bhatt created a niche for himself with films like Daddy, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Gumraah. Bhatt says he has been a believer of a story over star power. "I think it takes us a lifetime to understand that if it is not in the page, it is not in the stage. No matter what, the story has to work. All the characters, stars, how we are mounting the film, comes later. If the story works overall, things will flow automatically. But then, a good story is a miracle, it is certainly not easy to churn out a good narrative," he said.

"Yes, it is challenging. If you are making cinema that is personal, that does not conform to the direction of the market, it is always challenging and you should not expect the world to roll out a red carpet for you to make it. But there comes the choice. You, as a filmmaker, as a storyteller, take a call. There comes the conviction of a filmmaker.

"So make a film only if you believe in the story because there are two phases of challenges waiting for you. Initially, getting finance to make the film. Eventually, getting a good release... This is expensive. But without a good release, you won't reach the audience. Yes, filmmaking is a tough journey," he added.

