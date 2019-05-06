English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Bhatt Does Not Consider Sadak 2 His Directorial Comeback, Here’s Why
Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak and will star Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.
Mahesh Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
Loading...
The last film he directed was Kartoos, which released in 1999. Since then, Mahesh Bhatt has nurtured many new talents. As the veteran gears up for his new directorial venture Sadak 2, he says that the movie is not his 'comeback' film as a director.
Sadak 2 is the sequel to his 1991 film Sadak. "I never thought that I would come and direct a film like Sadak 2 after 20 years, but you know, I am not intending to call it my second innings or a new beginning as a filmmaker. It just happened... I do not know what tomorrow brings but I am certainly not getting into that phase with lots of scripts where I will keep on directing films," Bhatt told IANS.
He also made his acting debut this year with the film Yours Truly, which was directed by Sanjay Nag and premiered on OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday. It also features his actress-wife Soni Razdan.
Talking about it, he said, "I was surprised myself when Sanjay called me and very sincerely urged me to play a part in Yours Truly. It is a special appearance. I told him that, 'Look, I am not an actor. I have always been behind the camera, but if you think that I fit the part, I will do it for you'."
"One of the reasons why I said 'yes' to the offer is quite close to my heart. This is the first time my wife Soni is playing a lead role in a film and I was offered a role in the same film. My children will get a chance to see their parents together on-screen," the 70-year-old filmmaker said.
In the 1990s, Bhatt created a niche for himself with films like Daddy, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Gumraah. Bhatt says he has been a believer of a story over star power. "I think it takes us a lifetime to understand that if it is not in the page, it is not in the stage. No matter what, the story has to work. All the characters, stars, how we are mounting the film, comes later. If the story works overall, things will flow automatically. But then, a good story is a miracle, it is certainly not easy to churn out a good narrative," he said.
"Yes, it is challenging. If you are making cinema that is personal, that does not conform to the direction of the market, it is always challenging and you should not expect the world to roll out a red carpet for you to make it. But there comes the choice. You, as a filmmaker, as a storyteller, take a call. There comes the conviction of a filmmaker.
"So make a film only if you believe in the story because there are two phases of challenges waiting for you. Initially, getting finance to make the film. Eventually, getting a good release... This is expensive. But without a good release, you won't reach the audience. Yes, filmmaking is a tough journey," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sadak 2 is the sequel to his 1991 film Sadak. "I never thought that I would come and direct a film like Sadak 2 after 20 years, but you know, I am not intending to call it my second innings or a new beginning as a filmmaker. It just happened... I do not know what tomorrow brings but I am certainly not getting into that phase with lots of scripts where I will keep on directing films," Bhatt told IANS.
He also made his acting debut this year with the film Yours Truly, which was directed by Sanjay Nag and premiered on OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday. It also features his actress-wife Soni Razdan.
Talking about it, he said, "I was surprised myself when Sanjay called me and very sincerely urged me to play a part in Yours Truly. It is a special appearance. I told him that, 'Look, I am not an actor. I have always been behind the camera, but if you think that I fit the part, I will do it for you'."
"One of the reasons why I said 'yes' to the offer is quite close to my heart. This is the first time my wife Soni is playing a lead role in a film and I was offered a role in the same film. My children will get a chance to see their parents together on-screen," the 70-year-old filmmaker said.
In the 1990s, Bhatt created a niche for himself with films like Daddy, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Gumraah. Bhatt says he has been a believer of a story over star power. "I think it takes us a lifetime to understand that if it is not in the page, it is not in the stage. No matter what, the story has to work. All the characters, stars, how we are mounting the film, comes later. If the story works overall, things will flow automatically. But then, a good story is a miracle, it is certainly not easy to churn out a good narrative," he said.
"Yes, it is challenging. If you are making cinema that is personal, that does not conform to the direction of the market, it is always challenging and you should not expect the world to roll out a red carpet for you to make it. But there comes the choice. You, as a filmmaker, as a storyteller, take a call. There comes the conviction of a filmmaker.
"So make a film only if you believe in the story because there are two phases of challenges waiting for you. Initially, getting finance to make the film. Eventually, getting a good release... This is expensive. But without a good release, you won't reach the audience. Yes, filmmaking is a tough journey," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
- Bollywood Actor John Abraham Announces New Film Based On the Isle of Man TT - Watch Video
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 4 Leaks Online, Again
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- 'Business as Usual' for Smith & Warner at Pre World Cup Camp
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results