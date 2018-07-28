English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahesh Bhatt Explains Why He Doesn't Want to be Called 'Master'
Known for films like Saraansh, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Zakhm and Arth, Bhatt has explored a range of movies and is known for creating films with bold plots.
Image: Instagram/ Mahesh Bhatt
New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he doesn't want to called a 'master' because he feels that someone's outlook should not be confined to a limited world.
In a master class with director Hansal Mehta, Bhatt shared his unfiltered opinion on filmmaking.
"I don't want to be in a position where someone calls me a master. Not out of some bogus humility, but because I don't want people to confine their outlook, their creative ideas to a limited world. Whatever I experienced was true to my life, it might not be of important to another person since there is no compass, no map to learn filmmaking.
"Every film is a separate project, a different river that you need to learn to navigate afresh. Even a director who has previously created a film of critical/commercial acclaim might not receive the same laurels for his next movie," he said in a statement.
