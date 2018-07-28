Mahesh Bhatt Explains Why He Doesn't Want to be Called 'Master'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he doesn't want to called a 'master' because he feels that someone's outlook should not be confined to a limited world.Known for films like Saraansh, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Zakhm and Arth, Bhatt has explored a range of movies and is known for creating films with bold plots.In a master class with director Hansal Mehta, Bhatt shared his unfiltered opinion on filmmaking."I don't want to be in a position where someone calls me a master. Not out of some bogus humility, but because I don't want people to confine their outlook, their creative ideas to a limited world. Whatever I experienced was true to my life, it might not be of important to another person since there is no compass, no map to learn filmmaking."Every film is a separate project, a different river that you need to learn to navigate afresh. Even a director who has previously created a film of critical/commercial acclaim might not receive the same laurels for his next movie," he said in a statement.