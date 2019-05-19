Mahesh Bhatt has Begun Filming Sadak 2 and Alia Bhatt is Petrified

Mahesh Bhatt began filming Sadak 2 on Saturday and to mark the special occasion, Alia Bhatt—who will also be starring in the film—took to Instagram to express how nervous she was about working with her filmmaker father for the first time.Sharing an image of Mahesh holding the clap announcing take 1, scene 1 of the film, Alia wrote, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain.”“I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt reposted the image and captioned it, “Dir: Mahesh Bhatt. ‘Nuff said.” Their mother Soni Razdan also shared the image, announcing the beginning of the film’s shoot.Talking about working with her father, Alia had earlier told PTI, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets."She’d also revealed that it was not her but Sanjay Dutt—the hero of Sadak (1991)—who convinced Mahesh to return to direction. Notably, Mahesh’s last directorial was the 1999 film Kartoos.Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel and will be joined by Alia and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is slated to release on March 25, 2020.