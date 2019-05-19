English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Bhatt has Begun Filming Sadak 2 and Alia Bhatt is Petrified
Starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles, Sadak 2 is slated to release on March 25, 2020.
Alia Bhatt with father Mahesh Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Mahesh Bhatt)
Loading...
Mahesh Bhatt began filming Sadak 2 on Saturday and to mark the special occasion, Alia Bhatt—who will also be starring in the film—took to Instagram to express how nervous she was about working with her filmmaker father for the first time.
Sharing an image of Mahesh holding the clap announcing take 1, scene 1 of the film, Alia wrote, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain.”
“I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”
Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt reposted the image and captioned it, “Dir: Mahesh Bhatt. ‘Nuff said.” Their mother Soni Razdan also shared the image, announcing the beginning of the film’s shoot.
Talking about working with her father, Alia had earlier told PTI, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets."
She’d also revealed that it was not her but Sanjay Dutt—the hero of Sadak (1991)—who convinced Mahesh to return to direction. Notably, Mahesh’s last directorial was the 1999 film Kartoos.
Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel and will be joined by Alia and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is slated to release on March 25, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sharing an image of Mahesh holding the clap announcing take 1, scene 1 of the film, Alia wrote, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain.”
“I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”
View this post on Instagram
Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞
Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt reposted the image and captioned it, “Dir: Mahesh Bhatt. ‘Nuff said.” Their mother Soni Razdan also shared the image, announcing the beginning of the film’s shoot.
Talking about working with her father, Alia had earlier told PTI, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets."
She’d also revealed that it was not her but Sanjay Dutt—the hero of Sadak (1991)—who convinced Mahesh to return to direction. Notably, Mahesh’s last directorial was the 1999 film Kartoos.
Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel and will be joined by Alia and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is slated to release on March 25, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes Also Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
- De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- Virat Kohli in Kotkapura? Yuvraj Singh Trolls Skipper on Instagram
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results