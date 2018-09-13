GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mahesh Bhatt is All Smiles in Photo with Daughters Alia, Shaheen. See Pic

Check out Mahesh Bhatt's adorable photograph with his daughters.

Updated:September 13, 2018, 3:53 PM IST
Mahesh Bhatt is All Smiles in Photo with Daughters Alia, Shaheen. See Pic
Shaheen Bhatt with parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and sister Alia Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Shaheen Bhatt)
The Bhatt daughters share a warm relationship with their father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt often takes to social media to express her love for him.

However, this time, it’s her elder sister Shaheen, who has shared an image of the three of them on her Instagram.

In the photo, the father-daughters make for an adorable trio, grinning from ear to ear. Mahesh Bhatt looks timeless in a black shirt. The sisters, meanwhile, twin in the same shade of orange. Wearing an off-shoulder dress, Alia looks every bit the diva that she is. Shaheen, however, keeps it simple in bell-sleeved top. “These are our happy faces,” the 29-year-old captioned it.

These are our happy faces.

Among the first ones to comment, their mother, actor Soni Razdan wrote, “All three have the same smile.”
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter from his first wife Kiran Bhatt, could not help loving the picture. “Awww, love, love, LOVE this photo,” she commented.

Shaheen has been battling with clinical depression for years. Mahesh Bhatt recently opened about it in a press interaction. “My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase.

“She also came to a point of attempting a suicide at the age of 12-13. So this is the truth of my own house,” he added.



Reacting to the suicides of American chef Anthony Bourdain and designer Kate Spade, in an article for Vogue, Shaheen had written, “I was crying because every time I hear of someone who was unable to go on living with the darkness within them, I’m reminded of how that could have just as easily been me.”

