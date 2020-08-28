Mahesh Bhatt is Like My Father Figure, Contrary to What People Made Out of Our Relationship: Rhea

There was speculation about Rhea Chakraborty's relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress has rubbished all such speculation by saying that he’s like a father figure to her and has denied claims of any other relationship between the two.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea revealed that after she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home, she was suffering from the same mental health distress that the late actor was suffering from for a year. During that time, the actress reached out to Bhatt after which the filmmaker advised her to “be strong, think about your father before taking any steps.”

While clarifying the texts that she sent to Bhatt on June 8 after leaving Sushant's house, Rhea said, "What could I do? He (Sushant) asked me to leave. I looked after him for one year when he was unwell. When I was unwell and in the same phase as he was, he asked me to leave. I was completely broken. I didn't have any strength to move ahead. So, I spoke to Bhatt Sahab because he is like a father figure to me, contrary to what people have made out of our relationship.

"I call him sir, he calls me child. I had called him up to tell him that I don't have any strength left and how I will move ahead in life. Then he told me to think about my father and be strong. This whole conversation was misconstrued and I was declared his girlfriend. His daughter is my age. Secondly, can I not even take advice from someone if I'm broken?"

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the center of controversies and theories related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death since June 2020.