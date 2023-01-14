Mahesh Bhatt Lauds RRR Composer MM Keeravani For Golden Globes Win, Says His Simplicity Defines Him

It was a proud moment for India when RRR’s iconic song Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes 2023. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairawa, and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot-tapping number made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. Several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar lauded RRR for their win. Mahesh Bhatt joined the industry to raise a toast to Keeravani.

Speaking with ETimes, the director lauded M.M Keeravani for the grace and simplicity that he exuded while receiving the award. He said, “Simplicity is what defines Keeravani ji. The man who made India proud spoke straight from his heart and his simplicity was so disarmed. It was so heartening to see a person walk up there and share the moment of glory with the entire team. This is a rare attribute."

Explaining further why M.M Keeravani’s music never fails to hit a chord with the listeners, Mahesh said, “That is where his music comes from. From his simple human heart. In this age and time when everybody hungers for the limelight, he wants to share that moment of glory with others who contributed to it."

The filmmaker has worked with the Golden Globe Award winner on numerous films. “I have had the privilege of working with him, thanks to Pooja who cast him in her movie and he made some outstanding melodies for us. Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla from Zakhm, Awarapan Banjarapan from Jism, Maine Dil Se Kaha from Rog. These melodies come from his heart and are laced with soul. Thank you Keeravani ji for making India proud," he said.

Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani also grooved to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate the Naatu Naatu hook step had gone viral on social media.

