Mahesh Bhatt On Aamir Khan: 'A Sincere Boy but Victim of the Burden of Perfection'

Mahesh Bhatt along with Aamir Khan has delivered some iconic films like Ghulam, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. However, the two of them had a fallout after Ghulam as they didn’t see eye-to-eye while working on the film, and that ultimately, it was decided that they should part ways. Bhatt has previously quipped about this on a number of occasions where the director has criticised Aamir Khan’s idea of perfection.

During an interview with PinkVilla, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Aamir Khan, in his stride towards perfection, becomes a deterrent to those working with him. The Murder film-maker explained, “He is a man who is caught in his idea of life being a document that can be perfected. A sincere boy but a victim of an ailment of the burden of perfection which kind of weighs you and people around you.”

Additionally, Bhatt also shared that Aamir was chasing perfection not only during Ghulam but also throughout the shooting of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. He said, “It was there. I think with time it becomes… Because you see you can struggle for excellence. Excellence is giving it all. Perfection is not a scientific document. It’s not a legal document. It’s a work of art which is subjective and if you just keep on crossing every t and dotting every i and correcting every sound byte that I am giving now and say that ‘I fumbled on that line’, we’d be going for 15-20 days doing this interview.” However, he did deem Aamir Khan as a ‘sincere boy’ and a ‘great achiever’.

In one of his earlier interviews, Mahesh Bhatt had expressed his displeasure working with Aamir Khan on sets of Ghulam. He had disclosed, “He worked with me on Ghulam. That wasn’t a pleasant experience for me. When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him. Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s recent film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film was an official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

