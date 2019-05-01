Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us

Mahesh Bhatt has refused to comment on Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s attack on him, his wife Soni Razdan and daughter Alia Bhatt.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Journey with Us
Image: Instagram/Mahesh Bhatt
Loading...
Calling Kangana Ranaut a "bachchi", filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has said he would not like to comment against a "bachchi" (child), who started her Bollywood journey as an actress from his production company Vishesh Films.

On being asked about the recent social media attack by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, Bhatt told reporters, "...she (Kangana) is a 'bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment."

"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so," the veteran filmmaker said.

Bhatt was talking to media-persons at the screening of the film Yours Truly, which marks his acting debut.

"Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature," he maintained.

His comments came after Rangoli attacked him and his wife Soni Razdan earlier this month. "...but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre, he threw chappal at her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried the whole night .... and she was just 19 years old (sic)," she had tweeted.

Rangoli also attacked Bhatt's wife and their superstar daughter Alia Bhatt and called them "non-Indian". 

In an earlier interaction with media, Kangana had termed media's comparison of her performance with Alia's Gully Boy an "embarrassment". "Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," the Manikarnika actress had said.

Notably, Kangana started her acting journey in Bollywood in 2006 with the film Gangster, which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

