English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Bhatt on #MeToo Movement: Women Should Not Misuse it For Settling Scores
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt believes that this moment of reckoning shouldn’t be misused. Women should not misuse MeToo for settling scores.
Image Courtesy: Mahesh Bhatt/ Instagram
Loading...
Indian women have been sharing their harrowing experiences of sexual harassment at work places since a few days. Their social media posts are full of screenshots, testimonies and hope. However, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt believes that this moment of reckoning shouldn’t be misused.
Time Now quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying, "The time has come for women to break barriers. Glad they are doing it. But I also want to remind them that they should not use this movement to settle scores."
Following Hollywood's #MeToo movement, which saw several women speaking out about sexual harassment, Bollywood is also witnessing a similar movement in which women are naming and shaming their harassers.
The movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Dutta has accused Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.
Following her allegations, women from various fields have taken to social media narrating their ordeal.
Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.
On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is busy promoting his film Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. He will be returning to direction after 19 years with his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt for Sadak 2.
Time Now quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying, "The time has come for women to break barriers. Glad they are doing it. But I also want to remind them that they should not use this movement to settle scores."
Following Hollywood's #MeToo movement, which saw several women speaking out about sexual harassment, Bollywood is also witnessing a similar movement in which women are naming and shaming their harassers.
The movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Dutta has accused Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.
Following her allegations, women from various fields have taken to social media narrating their ordeal.
Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.
On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is busy promoting his film Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. He will be returning to direction after 19 years with his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt for Sadak 2.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...