1-min read

Mahesh Bhatt on #MeToo Movement: Women Should Not Misuse it For Settling Scores

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt believes that this moment of reckoning shouldn’t be misused. Women should not misuse MeToo for settling scores.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 6:13 PM IST
Mahesh Bhatt on #MeToo Movement: Women Should Not Misuse it For Settling Scores
Image Courtesy: Mahesh Bhatt/ Instagram
Indian women have been sharing their harrowing experiences of sexual harassment at work places since a few days. Their social media posts are full of screenshots, testimonies and hope. However, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt believes that this moment of reckoning shouldn’t be misused.

Time Now quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying, "The time has come for women to break barriers. Glad they are doing it. But I also want to remind them that they should not use this movement to settle scores."

Following Hollywood's #MeToo movement, which saw several women speaking out about sexual harassment, Bollywood is also witnessing a similar movement in which women are naming and shaming their harassers.

The movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Dutta has accused Patekar of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Following her allegations, women from various fields have taken to social media narrating their ordeal.

Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is busy promoting his film Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra. He will be returning to direction after 19 years with his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt for Sadak 2.

