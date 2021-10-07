Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Vikram Bhatt Got Married to Shwetambari Soni Last Year in Secret Wedding

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has now joined the long list of celebrities who got married this year. He tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni, an art connoisseur. The news was revealed by his mentor Mahesh Bhatt. “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown,” he told ETimes. Mahesh Bhatt wasn’t part of the ceremony because of the Covid-19 concerns.

“He (Vikram Bhatt) called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’” Mahesh Bhatt added.

Told Not to Comment on Mahesh-Mukesh Bhatt Split: Vikram Bhatt

One visit to Vikram Bhatt’s Intagram profile will provide you ample proof of the marriage. Indeed the director shared his first post featuring his wife on the photo-sharing app today to wish her Happy Birthday. “You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love,” read the caption of Vikram Bhatt’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)

While the rest of the world is only now catching on, Shwetambari Soni has been dropping hints on social sites for weeks. She has started captioning photographs of Vikram with the hashtag ‘husband.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Soni (@shwetaambari.soni)

Though they have been sharing pictures with each other, Vikram and Shwetambari are yet to make an official announcement regarding their wedding.

Vikram Bhatt is known for his hit ventures with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt such as Ghulam and Raaz. His last directorial venture was the 2020 movie Hacked which starred Hina Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.