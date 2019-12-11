Mahesh Bhatt Set to Make Digital Debut with Web-Series
Sadak 2 filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt will be making his digital debut by making a web-series about the relationship between a filmmaker and an actress, inspired by his and Parveen Babi's story.
Sadak 2 filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt will be making his digital debut by making a web-series about the relationship between a filmmaker and an actress, inspired by his and Parveen Babi's story.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is venturing into the digital space with a dramatic web-series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the 70's era. Mahesh's Vishesh Films and Jio Studios have joined hands for the yet-untitled project.
The director tweeted, "A perfect beginning. Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut! A dramatic web-series based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that era!
A perfect beginning.Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut!A dramatic webseries based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker & a top actress of that era!The greatest location in the world is the human heart.@VisheshFilms @JioCinema— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 11, 2019
"The greatest location in the world is the human heart. @VisheshFilms @JioCinema."
This is not the first time Mahesh is making a film based on a Bollywood actress's life. His 2006 film Woh Lamhe... starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut, was supposedly based on Parveen Babi's life, her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt to whom she was a lover, as well as a mentor.
A tweet from the official Jio Studios account said, "Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers @VisheshFilms for web series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between a married struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that time."
Other details related to the films are still under wraps.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Pre-match Conference Cancelled Due to CAB Protests
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles