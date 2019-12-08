In I Have Never Been (Un) Happier, Shaheen Bhatt has detailed her painful struggle with anxiety and depression. The book launch was attended by the entire Bhatt family including Alia, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

In what can only be termed as the most personal conversation, the Bhatt family members bared all about their insecurities and struggles, including alcohol addiction and mental illness.

During the interaction with the media, filmmaker Mahesh seemingly got upset while talking about and issue and Alia had to reportedly save face for the family. She did not interrupt while Mahesh was speaking in a loud tone, but anyway pointed out that "Papa is not allowed to talk" after he had finished. The video is now doing rounds on social media over the embarrassment that Mahesh must have caused Alia. An upset Alia was seen quite irritated and uncomfortable in front of the people.

At the event, Pooja, who had earlier spoken out about being an alcohol addict, said apart from Alia, everyone in the family has inherited a 'genetic flaw' from Mahesh Bhatt, that of being blunt and honest about their struggles. She said that Bollywood requires people to keep up with appearances, which Shaheen and she are not very good at.

