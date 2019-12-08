Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahesh Bhatt Shouts During Media Interaction, Alia Says 'Now Papa is Not Allowed to Talk'

Attending a book launch event with the family, Mahesh Bhatt seemingly got upset and raised his voice while speaking his mind about an issue.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahesh Bhatt Shouts During Media Interaction, Alia Says 'Now Papa is Not Allowed to Talk'
Image: Alia Bhatt (L), Mahesh Bhatt (R)

In I Have Never Been (Un) Happier, Shaheen Bhatt has detailed her painful struggle with anxiety and depression. The book launch was attended by the entire Bhatt family including Alia, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

In what can only be termed as the most personal conversation, the Bhatt family members bared all about their insecurities and struggles, including alcohol addiction and mental illness.

Read: Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression

During the interaction with the media, filmmaker Mahesh seemingly got upset while talking about and issue and Alia had to reportedly save face for the family. She did not interrupt while Mahesh was speaking in a loud tone, but anyway pointed out that "Papa is not allowed to talk" after he had finished. The video is now doing rounds on social media over the embarrassment that Mahesh must have caused Alia. An upset Alia was seen quite irritated and uncomfortable in front of the people.

Check out the video below:

At the event, Pooja, who had earlier spoken out about being an alcohol addict, said apart from Alia, everyone in the family has inherited a 'genetic flaw' from Mahesh Bhatt, that of being blunt and honest about their struggles. She said that Bollywood requires people to keep up with appearances, which Shaheen and she are not very good at.

Read: Alia Bhatt is So Successful as She Didn't Inherit a Genetic Flaw from Our Father, Says Pooja Bhatt

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram