Mahesh Bhatt Suggested 'Ladies Man' Title for Ranbir Kapoor's Biopic, Wanted to Walk Out of Rockstar Screening

Mahesh Bhatt might be all accepting of daughter Alia Bhatt's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, but the filmmaker has said some unflattering things about the actor in the past.

Long before Alia started dating Ranbir, Mahesh Bhatt had appeared on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with Emraan Hashmi. He was asked to suggest a title for a hypothetial biopic on Ranbir during the rapid-fire round. Mahesh's suggested, 'Ladies Man'. His nephew Emraan had advised Ranbir to "stop playing the ladies man stereotype".

During the chat, Mahesh had also said that he wanted to walk out of a screening of Ranbir's 2011 film, Rockstar. He also called the actor's 2012 movie Barfi as the most overrated film. Mahesh had also warned that no one should think of dating Alia, joking, "I will keep her locked."

Alia and Ranbir haven't spoken about their relationship in public, but their public appearances, social media posts and the conversation among many of their friends in Bollywood slowly gave away the fact that they are a couple. There were rumours that the two would be tying the knot this year. Even a fake wedding card had surfaced online.

They will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Alia and Mahesh are also working on their first film together titled Sadak 2, also staring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who had featured in the original. The film shoot was stalled due to the coronavirus lockdown.