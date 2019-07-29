Mahesh Bhatt Writes an Emotional Letter for Sanjay Dutt on His 60th Birthday

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional, heartfelt letter for Sanjay Dutt as he turns 60 today.

Bhatt has recently wrapped shooting the Ooty schedule of his forthcoming Sadak 2, which not only marks his return to direction after 20 years, but also his reunion with Dutt, who was a part of the original Sadak as well.

In a letter, originally published by Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh Bhatt starts off by quoting from a another letter written by notable Japanese filmmaker Akiro Kurosawa to the celebrated Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, in which he writes that the “ideal way of life” is a complete cycle that goes from baby to youth to prime of life to “second babyhood,” adding, "I believe you would agree that a human becomes capable of producing pure works, without any restrictions, in the days of his second babyhood."

“Having shot with you for Sadak 2 after being away from the director’s chair for 20 years, I feel exactly the same way about you. You are a man, entering the phase of your second babyhood,” Bhatt added.

Elaborating further on working with Dutt in Sadak 2, Bhatt said that every time he saw the actor gearing up to shoot an important scene, he could see him dive deeper into the "innermost chambers of your heart and bring out a fire," which not only “dazzles” Bhatt but also the younger generation of actors like Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“Your life proves that it is by suffering, and suffering alone, that one ceases to be just a mere acting machine. The periods of solitude that you’ve experienced in prison, face to face with suffering, have woken you up to deep love, compassion and understanding," he wrote.

Alluding to the actor's successful career in Bollywood despite controversies and imprisonment, Bhatt concludes the letter by stating that in an industry where there are no second acts, Dutt has proved time and again that he has the ability to re-invent himself. "How lovely it is to reconnect with you in the 'Autumn years' of our lives, Sanju. But as the wise say: Autumn is just another spring," said the ace director, signing off.

Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and will also feature Dutt and his Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt essaying important roles.

