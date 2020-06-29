Mahesh Bhatt's Associate Writes An Emotional Note For Rhea Chakraborty: I Stand By You Firm And Strong

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. However, the people close to the late actor have been especially affected, namely Sushant's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. The actress was questioned by the police for more than 9 hours and had to also be on the receiving end of online trolling as well.

Now, an associate of Mahesh Bhatt, Suhrita Das, who worked under the main writer for her film Jalebi, had penned a note for Rhea Chakraborty. In a post on Facebook, Suhrita wrote that she is standing firmly by her side. “When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to,” she wrote.

She also shared that Rhea would often take Mahesh Bhatt's advice. She added, “Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey , your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, “walk away or this will take you down under along with.” You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Suhrita has reportedly deleted her post from Facebook.

Follow @News18Movies for more