Mahesh Bhatt's Family Member Denies Director's Hospitalisation Rumour: He's Hale and Hearty

On Friday, rumours of Mahesh Bhatt being hospitalised at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital emerged on social media. It was speculated that the filmmaker had complained of chest pain and was, therefore, rushed to the hospital.

However, Mahesh Bhatt’s family member has dismissed the rumours and told Bombay Times that the veteran director is fine and hasn’t been hospitalised.

Another source told BT, “People spreading false information is uncalled for. He is doing fine and hasn’t been rushed anywhere. He is hale and hearty. People need to be careful about what they write. There’s too much viciousness on social media. No one wants to check facts before spreading gossip.”

Mahesh Bhatt is making a directorial comeback with Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The trailer of Sadak 2 has been the top trending video on YouTube India ever since it dropped on the platform on August 12.

61 million views and thousands of comments later, the upcoming movie has achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most "disliked" video in the entire world. Bhatt's movie currently has 11.65 million "dislikes" beating Justin Bieber's "Baby" (11.63 million dislikes) which held the spot for nearly a decade.

The movie has been heavily panned for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry, especially at a time when angered fans are seeking justice for the demise of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput.