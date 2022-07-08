Mahesh Datta, Soni Srivastava's Maataraani Mounamidi to Hit the Big Screen in August

The upcoming Telugu film, Maataraani Mounamidi, which is being made as a multi-genre love story and thriller, has wrapped its shooting and is now gearing up for release in August. The project is helmed by Suku Purvaj, who won the critics’ appreciation for his film Shukra.

Recently at a press meet held in Hyderabad, director Suku Purvaj said, “Shukra brought us a lot of fame. With that encouragement, I made the film, Maataraani Mounamidi. The first copy of this movie has arrived. Yesterday we gave a preview and everyone said the movie was good. A new love story is being shown in the background of a multi-genre thriller.”

Further extending his gratitude to the crew, the director said, “Because of the support of the actors and technicians, the film turned out to be good.” He also said that this movie coming with a good story will surely be liked by everyone.

Headlined by Mahesh Datta and Soni Srivastava, the film is co-produced by Rudra Pictures & PCR group. The film also stars Archana Ananth, Suman Shetty, Sri Hari, and Sanjai Roy in key roles.

The title poster of the film was unveiled by the makers earlier in February this year. Asheer Luke, who was also part of Shukra’s technical crew, has scored the background score of the film. Sivaram Charan is on board as the cameraman of the project.

Film producer Vasudev, speaking about the project during the meeting, said that he made this film because he liked the line said by the director. Prabhakar, another producer, said that he was more excited after watching the preview than he was when he heard this story.

Mahesh Dutta said, “Suku Purvaj has made a new attempt with this movie. After watching the movie, everyone will feel the same.” He said that the entire team worked with dedication for the film.

