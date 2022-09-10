Mahesh Manjrekar Announces His Upcoming Directorial Venture Niravadhi

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, veteran Marathi actor Mahesh Manjrekar announced his upcoming film, titled Niravadhi. The film will be written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar while it will star Subodh Bhave, Gauri Ingawale and Upendra Limaye in the lead roles. It will be produced by Rajesh Kumar Mohanty and Sejal Painter.

The Antim star has shared a photograph with team Niravadhi on Instagram to break the news to his fans. In the photograph, the cast and crew of Niravadhi are seen posing with its poster. Through his post, Mahesh Manjrekar also revealed that the film will hit the big screen in 2023.

Further details about the upcoming Marathi film have been kept under wraps by the makers. Although Niravadhi is slated to release next year, its release date has also not been announced yet. Soon after Mahesh Manjrekar’s post surfaced on social media, netizens flooded its comment section with congratulatory wishes. A lot of fans also expressed their excitement about Niravadhi.

On the work front, Mahesh Manjrekar is geared up for the release of the Marathi web series Ek Kale Che Mani, which is produced by him. The series will take viewers on a hilarious ride with the story of a middle-class Marathi family. Ek Kale Che Mani shows parents, with middle-class values, at loggerheads with their children, who decide to live life differently than them.

Talking about the web series to IANS, Mahesh said, “I am happy and proud that I have produced this show, ‘Eka Kale Che Mani’. I myself have grown with middle-class values and every parent wants their kids to grow like them and ingrain those values. It’s a take on the younger generation who wants to carve their own path as per their wish and will.”

The star cast of the web show features Prashant Damle, Hruta Durgule, Pournima Manohar, Rishi Manohar, Ruturaj Shinde, Sameer Chougule and Vishakha Subhedar. Ek kale Che Mani is directed by Atul Ketkar. The web series will release on OTT soon.

